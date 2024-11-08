In pics: Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 launched as a scrambler
- Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 shares its chassis and engine with the Interceptor 650. However, there are few upgrades that it gets.
Royal Enfield has launched the Interceptor Bear 650 in the Indian market. The motorcycle was revealed for the first time at EICMA 2024. The manufacturer is focusing on expanding its 650 cc portfolio to expand its market share.
The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 comes taking design cues from the scramblers of the 1960s and 1970s. The motorcycle looks like a modified version of the Roya Enfield Interceptor 650.
There’s a new paint scheme, a scrambler-styled seat and a number board on the side panels. The bike also gets upgraded to all-LED lighting and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels with dual-purpose MRF Nylorex tyres.
Power on the INT Bear 650 will come from the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin engine tuned for 47 bhp at 7,150 rpm and 57 Nm of peak torque at 5,150 rpm, 5 Nm more than the INT 650, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
The bike also gets a new two-into-one exhaust system that helps bring the weight down on the bike. The Bear 650 has a kerb weight of 216 kg, 2 kg less than the Interceptor. The new exhaust has also helped boost the torque output as well.
At the rear, there is a new set of LED turn indicators and the tail light is now circular in shape. The side panel is also new whereas the fuel tank has been retained from the Interceptor.
The RE Interceptor Bear 650 gets upgraded hardware including 43 mm Showa USD front forks with 130 mm of travel, while the rear gets new twin shock absorbers with 115 mm of travel.
The bike also gets switchable dual-channel ABS, while a full-colour TFT screen with the in-built navigation system has been introduced from the new Himalayan.
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 is priced between ₹3.39 lakh, and ₹3.59 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The new Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 does not have a direct rival and brings a different flair to the middleweight category. The motorcycle will be available at RE dealerships and deliveries will commence in a few days.
First Published Date: 08 Nov 2024, 15:09 PM IST
