MG Comet EV: Review in pics
MG Comet EV is the second all-electric vehicle from the company in India, after the ZS EV.
MG Motor India is ready with its second all-electric offering after the ZS EV. This time, it is a much smaller electric car and the Comet EV promises to be a viable urban mobility option.
The MG Comet EV is the smallest EV in India at present and is a two-door, four-seat vehicle. It is available in two dual-tone and three single-tone colour options while MG is also offering a host of graphic stickers to choose from.
The Comet EV design is highlighted by a light bar and split headlight units on the face. It stands on 12-inch steel wheels.
The charging socket is located just under the light bar.
The Comet EV has a boxy design with large windows for those in the front, fixed vertical windows for those at rear and a straight C-Pillar portion.
The rear of the Comet EV is highlighted by a stretched LED light bar and twin tail light units. The overall design is quite quirky and will take time to get used to.
The cabin of MG Comet EV is clean and relatively upmarket, complete with grey upholstery, two 12.25-inch display screens, steering-mounted controls and plenty of storage options even though there is no dashboard.
Space is at a premium at the back and entry is courtesy a slide and tumble function on the front passenger seat. There is hardly any boot space to speak about but the rear seats do fold in a split format.
The MG Comet EV has a 17.3 kWh battery pack and a single, rear-axle mounted motor. It offers 41 hp and 110 Nm of torque. The steering is light and the EV has three drive modes to choose from.
A relatively high ground clearance helps Comet EV sail over most speed breakers and at moderate speeds, it can be a delight to move this car through congested roads. A turning radius of just 4.2 meters helps too while the top speed is limited to 100 kmph.
MG Comet EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms and it can be charged to full in up to seven hours. Priced at ₹7.98 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom), it is now the country's most-affordable EV. But it will take more than competetive pricing to make this a common sight on Indian roads.
First Published Date: 27 Apr 2023, 11:58 AM IST
