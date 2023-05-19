In pics: This retro electric scooter can go up to 132 km on a single charge
The Storie is the flagship electric scooter from BattRe.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 19 May 2023, 16:22 PM 1/10 Batt:RE's flagship electric scooter is Stor:ie. It is priced at ₹89,600, ex-showroom. 2/10 The electric scooter has a cubby storage behind the front apron and a USB port to charge mobile devices as well. 3/10 The rearview mirrors are quite flimsy and keeps moving. The horn becomes weak when the headlamp is turned on. 4/10 Braking duties are performed by drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear. 5/10 On the right side, there are is a button to reverse the scooter and a switch to change the riding modes. 6/10 Speaking of the riding modes, there are three to choose from - Eco, Sports and Comfort. The only difference betweeen the three riding modes is of the top speed. 7/10 Powering the Storie is a detachable battery which is quite heavy. The claimed riding range in Eco mode is of 132 km on a single charge. 8/10 The single-piece seat is quite wide and stiff. 9/10 The instrument cluster can be a bit difficult to read under direct sunlight. 10/10 The scooter is still using halogen bulb for the headlamp that does not offer good spread and throw.
19 May 2023, 16:22 PM IST