Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Photos In Pics: This Retro Electric Scooter Can Go Up To 132 Km On A Single Charge

In pics: This retro electric scooter can go up to 132 km on a single charge

The Storie is the flagship electric scooter from BattRe.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 May 2023, 16:22 PM
Follow us on:
1/10 Batt:RE's flagship electric scooter is Stor:ie. It is priced at 89,600, ex-showroom. 
2/10 The electric scooter has a cubby storage behind the front apron and a USB port to charge mobile devices as well. 
3/10 The rearview mirrors are quite flimsy and keeps moving. The horn becomes weak when the headlamp is turned on. 

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29.9 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹59.9 - 62 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹40.7 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹64.99 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One
₹74 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹35.7 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
4/10 Braking duties are performed by drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear. 
5/10 On the right side, there are is a button to reverse the scooter and a switch to change the riding modes. 
6/10 Speaking of the riding modes, there are three to choose from - Eco, Sports and Comfort. The only difference betweeen the three riding modes is of the top speed.
7/10 Powering the Storie is a detachable battery which is quite heavy. The claimed riding range in Eco mode is of 132 km on a single charge. 
8/10 The single-piece seat is quite wide and stiff. 
9/10 The instrument cluster can be a bit difficult to read under direct sunlight.
10/10 The scooter is still using halogen bulb for the headlamp that does not offer good spread and throw. 
First Published Date: 19 May 2023, 16:22 PM IST
TAGS: BattRe Storie electric scooters EV electric vehicles
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS