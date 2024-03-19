VinFast Klara S electric scooter patented in India, gets 194 km of range

Vietnamese company, VinFast has filed for a new design patent in India for their Klara S electric scooter. The scooter is already on sale in the global market and there is a possibility that it might come to the Indian market as well. However, it is not confirmed right now. It is important to note that VinFast has signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government and they have a 400-acre manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu for electric vehicles.

Despite being a modern scooter, the Klara S has a bit of a retro design theme. There is LED lighting all around with a hexagonal headlamp with a dual-tone theme for the apron. VinFast offers the Klara S electric scooter in 5 paint colours. There is Green, Dark blue-black, Pearl white-black, Matte black and Deep red-black.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes TVS iQube Electric 4.56 kWh 4.56 kWh 100 km 100 km ₹ 1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kinetic Green Flex 3 kWh 3 kWh 120 km 120 km ₹ 1.10 Lakhs Compare Ola Electric S1 Pro 4 kWh 4 kWh 195 km 195 km ₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING LML Star 4 kWh 4 kWh 212 Km 212 Km ₹ 1 - 1.20 Lakhs View Details Ather Energy 450x 3.7 kWh 3.7 kWh 150 km 150 km ₹ 1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs Compare View Offers Bajaj Chetak 3.2 kWh 3.2 kWh 126 km 126 km ₹ 1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers

VinFast Klara S uses a hub-mounted electric scooter that is sourced from Bosch. The electric motor has a nominal power output of 1.8 kW and a peak power output of 3 kW. The company claims a top speed of 78 kmph which is the same as the TVS iQube. However, VinFast is using an LFP battery pack for Klara S whereas the TVS uses a Lithium-ion battery pack for iQube.

VinFast claims a range of 194 km with a speed of 30 kmph. The battery pack takes 6 hours to fully charge. Suspension duties are done by twin hydraulic shock absorbers in the front and a single unit at the rear. The scooter comes to a halt using disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear.

Also Read : VinFast VF3 design patented in India, offers 200 km of range

The brand also recently filed a design patent for their VF3 electric SUV. It is a funky little SUV that might go against the MG Comet EV. In the global market, the VF3 is sold in two variants - Eco and Plus. There is only a single-motor configuration available with the VF3.

First Published Date: