VinFast VF3 design patented in India, offers 200 km of range

Vietnamese EV maker, VinFast recently entered the Indian market with their first integrated electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. Now, the brand has filed a design trademark for its first vehicle. It is the VF3, a compact electric SUV that is a rival to the MG Comet EV. As of now, there is no confirmed launch date for the VF3.

In terms of size, the VF3 measures 3,190 mm in length, 1,678 mm in width and the height measures 1,620 mm. The boot space is quite big at 550 litres. As of now, there is no information regarding the battery pack but VinFast says that the electric mini-SUV should be able to do 200 km on a single charge. In the global market, the VF3 is sold in two variants - Eco and Plus. There is only a single-motor configuration available with the VF3.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 100 Kmph 230 km ₹ 6.99 - 8.58 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago EV 24 kWh 120 Kmph 315 km ₹ 7.99 - 11.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Vayve Mobility EVA 14 Kwh 70 kmph 250 km ₹ 7 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 160 Kmph 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 170 Kmph 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs View Details Hyundai Creta 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The interior comes with a large 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is a digital instrument cluster for the driver with multi-function steering wheel with a two-spoke design. Some of the features on offer are automatic climate control, dual airbags and cruise control.

Also Read : Vinfast breaks ground on EV facility in TN, to hire 3,500 local employees

VinFast's manufacturing facility spans over 400 acres within the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industrial estate, the EV facility boasts a total initial investment of $500 million over five years, with a projected capacity of 150,000 vehicles annually. Furthermore, the company also aims to bolster local economic growth through the promotion of localization efforts.

In addition to the manufacturing facilities, VinFast plans to establish a nationwide dealership network to build a strong brand presence and swiftly connect with customers across the country. VinFast is aims to provide the Indian market with premium quality products, competitive pricing, and after-sales services to make electric mobility widely accessible and strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and India.

First Published Date: