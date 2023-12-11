Kinetic Green launches Zulu electric scooter in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 11, 2023

The Zulu electric scooter has been launched at a price of 95,000 (ex-showroom)

Zulu marks the resurrection of the popular brand in the two-wheeler segment

Zulu will be manufactured fully in India and will be sold with battery as a subscription priced at 69,999

The Kinetic Green Zulu stands 1,830 mm in length, 715 mm wide and 1,135 mm in height

 Check product page

The electric scooter has a wheelbase of 1,360 mm and offers 160 mm of ground clearance

Zulu is equipped with a 2.27 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mated to a hub electric motor

Its battery can recharge up to 80% within 30 minutes through a regular 15-amp socket

Kinetic Green claims that the Zulu electric scooter can run for around 104 kms in a single charge

The Zulu electric scooter also comes with a top speed of up to 60 kmph

The EV Zulu will take on the likes of Ola S1 X+, Okinawa PraisePro among others
Also check out the new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul last weekend
Click Here