Kinetic Green launches Zulu electric scooter in India

The Zulu electric scooter has been launched at a price of ₹95,000 (ex-showroom)
Zulu marks the resurrection of the popular brand in the two-wheeler segment
Zulu will be manufactured fully in India and will be sold with battery as a subscription priced at ₹69,999
The Kinetic Green Zulu stands 1,830 mm in length, 715 mm wide and 1,135 mm in height
The electric scooter has a wheelbase of 1,360 mm and offers 160 mm of ground clearance
Zulu is equipped with a 2.27 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mated to a hub electric motor
Its battery can recharge up to 80% within 30 minutes through a regular 15-amp socket
Kinetic Green claims that the Zulu electric scooter can run for around 104 kms in a single charge
The Zulu electric scooter also comes with a top speed of up to 60 kmph
The EV Zulu will take on the likes of Ola S1 X+, Okinawa PraisePro among others