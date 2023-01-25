In pics: This modified chopper is a Harley Davidson Forty-Eight underneath
Maratha Motorcycles has modified a Harley Davidson Forty-Eight into a chopper. They have painted the motorcycle in a nice shade of Nardo Grey.
They have also custom-painted the motorcycle in a Nardo Grey paint scheme with blacked-out elements.
The customization shop fitted a custom Mini-ape hanger handle bar.
There is also a sissy bar installed that gets Harley Davidson written on it.
There is a new bobber seat and multi-function turn indicators.
There are no changes to the exhaust system of the motorcycle.
The air brush graphics have been custom done by Maratha Motorcycles.
The fuel tank, front and rear fenders and side panels get air brushed elements.
There are no changes to the engine of the motorcycle.
So, it retain its 1202 cc, V-Twin unit that is air-cooled.
The engine produces 98 Nm at just 3,500 rpm.
The gearbox on offer is a 5-speed unit with one down and four up pattern.
Overall, the motorcycle does turn heads and looks striking.
First Published Date: 25 Jan 2023, 09:21 AM IST
