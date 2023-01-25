HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: This Modified Chopper Is A Harley Davidson Forty Eight Underneath

In pics: This modified chopper is a Harley Davidson Forty-Eight underneath

Maratha Motorcycles has modified a Harley Davidson Forty-Eight into a chopper. They have painted the motorcycle in a nice shade of Nardo Grey. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2023, 09:21 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maratha Motorcycles have customized a Harley Davidson Forty-Eight into a chopper. 
1/13
Maratha Motorcycles have customized a Harley Davidson Forty-Eight into a chopper. 
Maratha Motorcycles have customized a Harley Davidson Forty-Eight into a chopper. 
Maratha Motorcycles have customized a Harley Davidson Forty-Eight into a chopper. 
They have also custom-painted the motorcycle in a Nardo Grey paint scheme with blacked-out elements.
2/13
They have also custom-painted the motorcycle in a Nardo Grey paint scheme with blacked-out elements.
They have also custom-painted the motorcycle in a Nardo Grey paint scheme with blacked-out elements.
They have also custom-painted the motorcycle in a Nardo Grey paint scheme with blacked-out elements.
The customization shop fitted a custom Mini-ape hanger handle bar. 
3/13
The customization shop fitted a custom Mini-ape hanger handle bar. 
The customization shop fitted a custom Mini-ape hanger handle bar. 
The customization shop fitted a custom Mini-ape hanger handle bar. 

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight
1202 cc
₹10.61 - 11.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Triumph Scrambler 1200 (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Triumph Scrambler 1200
₹10.73 - 13.75 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Kawasaki Ninja 1000sx (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 1000sx
1043 cc
₹10.79 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw F 900 R (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Bmw F 900 R
895 cc
₹10.8 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Kawasaki Versys 1000 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 1000
1043 cc
₹10.89 - 11.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ducati Scrambler 1100 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Scrambler 1100
1079 cc
₹10.91 - 13.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
There is also a sissy bar installed that gets Harley Davidson written on it.
4/13
There is also a sissy bar installed that gets Harley Davidson written on it.
There is also a sissy bar installed that gets Harley Davidson written on it.
There is also a sissy bar installed that gets Harley Davidson written on it.
There is a new bobber seat and multi-function turn indicators.
5/13
There is a new bobber seat and multi-function turn indicators.
There is a new bobber seat and multi-function turn indicators.
There is a new bobber seat and multi-function turn indicators.
There are no changes to the exhaust system of the motorcycle.
6/13
There are no changes to the exhaust system of the motorcycle.
There are no changes to the exhaust system of the motorcycle.
There are no changes to the exhaust system of the motorcycle.
The air brush graphics have been custom done by Maratha Motorcycles.
7/13
The air brush graphics have been custom done by Maratha Motorcycles.
The air brush graphics have been custom done by Maratha Motorcycles.
The air brush graphics have been custom done by Maratha Motorcycles.
The fuel tank, front and rear fenders and side panels get air brushed elements.
8/13
The fuel tank, front and rear fenders and side panels get air brushed elements.
The fuel tank, front and rear fenders and side panels get air brushed elements.
The fuel tank, front and rear fenders and side panels get air brushed elements.
There are no changes to the engine of the motorcycle.
9/13
There are no changes to the engine of the motorcycle.
There are no changes to the engine of the motorcycle.
There are no changes to the engine of the motorcycle.
So, it retain its 1202 cc, V-Twin unit that is air-cooled.
10/13
So, it retain its 1202 cc, V-Twin unit that is air-cooled.
So, it retain its 1202 cc, V-Twin unit that is air-cooled.
So, it retain its 1202 cc, V-Twin unit that is air-cooled.
The engine produces 98 Nm at just 3,500 rpm. 
11/13
The engine produces 98 Nm at just 3,500 rpm. 
The engine produces 98 Nm at just 3,500 rpm. 
The engine produces 98 Nm at just 3,500 rpm. 
The gearbox on offer is a 5-speed unit with one down and four up pattern.
12/13
The gearbox on offer is a 5-speed unit with one down and four up pattern.
The gearbox on offer is a 5-speed unit with one down and four up pattern.
The gearbox on offer is a 5-speed unit with one down and four up pattern.
Overall, the motorcycle does turn heads and looks striking.
13/13
Overall, the motorcycle does turn heads and looks striking.
Overall, the motorcycle does turn heads and looks striking.
Overall, the motorcycle does turn heads and looks striking.
First Published Date: 25 Jan 2023, 09:21 AM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson Forty Eight Custom Motorcycles Modified Motorcycles
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Harley Davidson Forty-Eight modified into a chopper with Nardo Grey paint shade
Harley Davidson Forty-Eight modified into a chopper with Nardo Grey paint shade
In pics: This modified chopper is a Harley Davidson Forty-Eight underneath
In pics: This modified chopper is a Harley Davidson Forty-Eight underneath
In pics: Hyundai Aura facelift launched with new safety features
In pics: Hyundai Aura facelift launched with new safety features
Hyundai Aura Facelift Launch: 10 updates on the subcompact sedan
Hyundai Aura Facelift Launch: 10 updates on the subcompact sedan
TVS Motor Company’s operating revenue grew by 15% at ₹6,545 Crore
TVS Motor Company’s operating revenue grew by 15% at 6,545 Crore

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city