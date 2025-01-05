In pics: Tata Punch to Hyundai Creta, five bestselling cars in India in 2024

3/5

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is one of the bestselling models from the brand and it was the automaker's second bestseller in 2024. Not only that, the MPV became the third bestselling car in India behind Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki WagonR. It sold 190,091 units. The Ertiga is also popular among the private buyers as well as fleet operators just like the WagonR. The MPV is available in both petrol SHVS and petrol-CNG powertrain options.