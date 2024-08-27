In pics: Some of best value-for-money cars in India for first time buyers
27 Aug 2024
The value for money (VFM) factor depends on multiple aspects like cost effectiveness, product quality, after-sales service, cost of ownership, practicality, resale value etc. Here are five top VFM cars that first-time car buyers can consider. Read more Read less 1/7 Cars are no longer just luxury products but have become a large ticket aspirational product that is also a necessity for many. Over the last couple of years, the automakers have been witnessing a surge of first-time car buyers and a large chunk of these customers are young people. When a first-time car buyer purchases a vehicle, he or she considers various factors that make the product value for money. 2/7 When someone goes to buy a car, especially if the consumer is a first-time buyer, various factors play critical roles in his or her buying decision, which altogether define the value-for-money (VFM) factor of the vehicle. The VFM factor of a car depends on multiple aspects like cost effectiveness, product quality, after-sales service, cost of ownership, practicality, resale value etc. 3/7 Despite being dubbed as a cheap car, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is actually a very useful and practical VFM car for first-time buyers. The lightweight entry-level hatchback, powered by a 1.0-litre peppy engine offers adequate performance and good fuel economy. Priced between ₹3.99 lakh and 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom), the Alto K10 may not come loaded with hi-tech features, but certainly promises value for money to a first-time car buyer. The availability of an AMT gearbox alongside the manual transmission, and petrol-CNG bi-fuel option further enhances its VFM factor. 4/7 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is another VFM car, which is a small hatchback with an SUV-like high-riding stance. The compact size of the car offers easy manoeuvrability through dense urban traffic, making parking easier in tight spots. The high-riding stance offers a better view of the road compared to the low-sitting hatchbacks or sedans. Priced affordably, it gets a 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine is a peppy motor and the availability of the petrol-CNG bi-fuel option makes it more cost-effective. On the transmission front, the availability of an AMT alongside the five-speed manual gearbox is another VFM point of this model for first-time car buyers. 5/7 Maruti Suzuki Swift offers a good value-for-money proposition to first-time car buyers. This hatchback comes with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that is available with both manual and AMT gearbox options. The wide range of features, high resale value, and practicality make this hatchback a VFM product. 6/7 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is also another VFM car in India. This hatchback comes with an upmarket vibe and packs a host of features. Available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel options, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a popular car among new-generation buyers and first-time car buyers. The Grand i10 Nios is available in both five-speed manual and AMT gearbox options, which further enhance its practicality quotient. 7/7 Tata Tiago is one of the most affordable safe cars in India with a Global NCAP four-star rating. It is also a great VFM car with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, that enables it be a capable commuter in and around the city, while the high safety rating makes sure the car is good to take on highways as well. Enhancing its appeal further are availability of petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain, AMT gearbox and most interestingly, the CNG-AMT technology.
27 Aug 2024, 14:59 PM IST