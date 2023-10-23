Toyota is betting big on hybrid cars

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 23, 2023

As part of that strategy, Toyota has appealed the Indian government for reduction in GST rate for hybrid cars

Toyota proposed 37% tax on hybrid cars and 34% on flex-hybrid models

With this, Toyota has proposed an 11% tax differential over petrol cars for hybrids and 14% difference for flex-hybrids

Toyota has stated that hybrid cars are far less polluting compared to petrol models but do not get commensurate policy treatment

 Check product page

India currently taxes hybrid cars at 43%, slightly lower than the 48% tax imposed on petrol cars, while EVs are slapped with 5% tax

The Japanese carmaker believes the proposed reduction of taxes would bring more relief for the consumers who seek to buy hybrid cars

Toyota also claimed that current 5% differential between petrol-only and hybrid cars is insufficient and should be widened

The automaker currently sells four hybrid cars in India:  Camry, Innova Hycross, Urban Cross Hyryder and Vellfire

To grab a larger chunk of the Indian hybrid car market, Toyota is aiming to boost production

Toyota has also proposed a government incentive programme that offers discounts to hybrid car buyers, similar to electric vehicles
Check more on Toyota's proposal on GST reduction for hybrid cars
Click Here