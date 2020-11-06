Home
In pics: Royal Enfield launches Meteor 350 retro cruiser
9 Photos
. Updated: 06 Nov 2020, 04:49 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Meteor 350 is the first bike from Royal Enfield to feature Tripper Navigation feature. It rivals the likes of Honda H'Ness CB 350 and Benelli Imperiale 400.
1/9Meteor 350 gets a very RE typical circular front headlamp with halogen lighting which is wrapped around an LED DRL. There is also a small RE logo that resides inside the lamp.
2/9Meteor 350 packs a very familiar, simple and traditional design lines. In fact, it looks so close to its predecessor that it can be mistaken for a Thunderbird at times.
3/9Royal Enfield has developed a new instrument console for the Meteor. The main console is placed on the left which comprises an analogue speedometer and comes with a small inbuilt digital display.
4/9At the core of the Meteor sits a 349 cc single-cylinder engine which delivers around 20.2 bhp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque.
5/9Royal Enfield developed a new 349 cc unit boasting a SOHC two-valve head replacing the older pushrod-valve system.
6/9While the traditional 350 cc range from RE feels raw, the new unit is completely in a league of its own with its buttery smooth power delivery and refinement levels which set a new benchmark.
7/9The Meteor 350 features a Twin Downtube Spine Frame.
8/9The Meteor 350 sports a mix of the riding styles of Classic and Thunderbird bikes which lend it a neutral and comfortable riding position.
9/9Meteor 350 is leaps ahead in terms of ride and handling. It feels surprisingly light and nimble for a 191 kg bike, especially on the roll.
