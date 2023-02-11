In pics: Mahindra BE Rall-E is the new off-road electric SUV concept from brand
Mahindra BE Rall-E is based on the BE.05 electric SUV that was showcased last year. The new Born Electric SUVs from Mahindra will be based on the INGLO platform.
Mahindra has unveiled the BE Rall-E has been unveiled in Hyderabad.
The BE Rall-E is based on the BE .05 electric concept that was unveiled last year and has been showcased in India for the first time.
The BE Rall-E is based on the INGLO platform just like the other Born Electric vehicles from Mahindra.
Similar Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The INGLO platform is shared with MEB platform of Volkswagen Group.
INGLO is an electric skateboard platform so the wheels are placed on the corners while the floorboard serves as a place for the battery pack.
The BE Rall-E gets rugged looking exterior with skid plates and wheel arches.
There are orange tow hooks, blacked-out elements and steel rims on offer.
First Published Date: 11 Feb 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now