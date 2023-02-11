HT Auto
In Pics: Mahindra Be Rall E Is The New Off Road Electric Suv Concept From Brand

In pics: Mahindra BE Rall-E is the new off-road electric SUV concept from brand

Mahindra BE Rall-E is based on the BE.05 electric SUV that was showcased last year. The new Born Electric SUVs from Mahindra will be based on the INGLO platform. 
By: HT Auto
Updated on: 11 Feb 2023, 11:00 AM
Mahindra has unveiled the BE Rall-E has been unveiled in Hyderabad. 
The BE Rall-E is based on the BE .05 electric concept that was unveiled last year and has been showcased in India for the first time.
The BE Rall-E is based on the INGLO platform just like the other Born Electric vehicles from Mahindra.
The INGLO platform is shared with MEB platform of Volkswagen Group. 
INGLO is an electric skateboard platform so the wheels are placed on the corners while the floorboard serves as a place for the battery pack.
The BE Rall-E gets rugged looking exterior with skid plates and wheel arches. 
There are orange tow hooks, blacked-out elements and steel rims on offer. 
First Published Date: 11 Feb 2023, 11:00 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra and Mahindra BE.05 BE Rall-E electric vehicles
