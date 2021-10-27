Home
In pics: Land Rover unveils 2022 Range Rover SUV with features galore
9 Photos
. Updated: 27 Oct 2021, 09:37 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
2022 Range Rover SUV is available in three trims called the SE, HSE and Autobiography. 2022 Range Rove is the first Land Rover SUV to offer Power Assisted Doors with integrated hazard detection and anti-pinch function.
1/9Jaguar Land Rover has officially taken the covers off the fifth generation Range Rover SUV which now gets a new look, new engine options and comes loaded with new technology and features galore.
2/9The SUV comes based on Land Rover's new MLA Flex platform. The automaker has also confirmed that the 2022 Range Rover will get a separate all-electric version in the next two years.
3/92022 Range Rover SUV is characterised by three lines that can trace its origins through all five generations. The front gets a new grille graphics and digital LED headlamp design with DRLs.
4/92022 Range Rover stands more than 5 metres in length, which extends up to 5.25 metres in the long wheelbase version, 2.20 metres in width, 1.87 metres in height, with a wheelbase of almost 3 metres which goes up to 3.19 metres in the long wheelbase version.
5/9On the inside, the 2022 Range Rover SUV gets a 13.7-inch digital driver display along with the new 13.1-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system with the latest version of the Pivi Pro software.
6/9The infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless. The steering wheel and console with fully digital climate controls are also new.
7/9The rear passengers also get a 11.4-inch touchscreen mounted at the back of the front seats. There is a whopping 1,600 W 35 speaker Meridian Signature 3D surround sound system.
8/9The boot of the new Range Rover now features a loading floor that can also be transformed into a sort of luxurious location for camping, complete with a cushion, backrest and speakers.
9/9The new Range Rover will be available with a range of six and eight-cylinder power units.Both diesel and petrol engines are paired with the 48 Volt lightweight hybrid system, and all powertrains are paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox and two-speed range transmission.