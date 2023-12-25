Number of SUVs launched in India in 2023 were 108, reaching the three figure mark for the very first time
The number 108 comprises all the variants depending on variable combinations of different SUVs launched in 2023
Multiple SUVs were launched in India throughout 2023, by different carmakers in both ICE and electric segments
The SUVs launched in India in 2023 include both new models as well as facelift ones
Besides the mass-market SUVs, 15 luxury SUVs too were launched in India in 2023
Among these 15 luxury SUVs, 6 were pure electric ones launched in 2023
This massive SUV influx is fuelled by rapidly rising demand for these cars across the country, which is in line with rest of the world
This shift of consumer preference towards SUVs are squeezing small car and sedan segments to alarmingly diminishing sales
This rise of SUVs witnessed in 2023, is expected to continue in 2024 as well