2023 can be dubbed as the year of SUVs in Indian passenger vehicle market

Published Dec 25, 2023

Number of SUVs launched in India in 2023 were 108, reaching the three figure mark for the very first time

The number 108 comprises all the variants depending on variable combinations of different SUVs launched in 2023

Multiple SUVs were launched in India throughout 2023, by different carmakers in both ICE and electric segments

The SUVs launched in India in 2023 include both new models as well as facelift ones

Besides the mass-market SUVs, 15 luxury SUVs too were launched in India in 2023

Among these 15 luxury SUVs, 6 were pure electric ones launched in 2023

This massive SUV influx is fuelled by rapidly rising demand for these cars across the country, which is in line with rest of the world

This shift of consumer preference towards SUVs are squeezing small car and sedan segments to alarmingly diminishing sales

This rise of SUVs witnessed in 2023, is expected to continue in 2024 as well
