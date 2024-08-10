TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Lamborghini Urus Se Lands In India With Top Speed Of 312 Kmph & 780 Bhp
In pics: Lamborghini Urus SE lands in India with top speed of 312 kmph & 780 bhp
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
10 Aug 2024, 15:43 PM
The Lamborghini Urus SE is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 that also gets a plug-in-hybrid system that uses a 25.9 kWh battery.
1/12
Lamborghini has launched the successor to the Urus in the Indian market. It is called Urus SE and is priced at
₹
4.57 crore. It is important to note that this priced is ex-showroom and before any options.
2/12
The Lamborghini Urus SE, was first launched in the US at the Lamborghini Lounge, NYC. The Urus is the best-selling vehicle for the manufacturer.
3/12
The main highlight of the Urus SE is what's under the hood. It is a 3996 cc V8 that is twin-turbocharged. Now, it gets a plug-in hybrid system with a 25.9 kWh battery pack.
4/12
The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission that transfers the power to all the four wheels.
5/12
The engine puts out 778 bhp of max power and 800 Nm of peak torque. Lamborghini claims the Urus SE will accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 312 km/h.
6/12
The Lamborghini Urus SE gets pure electric propulsion which enables the SUV to reduce emissions by 80 per cent as compared to other Urus models, and helps the Urus SE to cover a distance of 60 kms on electric power only.
7/12
Lamborghini has now set the rev-limited to 6,800 rpm. There is integrated differential at the front, a hang-on differential in the center, and an electronic self-locking differential with torque vectoring at the rear.
8/12
In addition to all these performance upgrades, the Lamborghini Urus SE is also eco-friendly, at least as per Lamborghini ways. Lamborghini has also updated the Urus SE with certain design tweaks.
9/12
The cabin of the Urus SE features redesigned AC vents, updated materials, new panel and dashboard coverings. Furthermore, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the new Lamborghini Revuelto is used, which has a more responsive UI and features a dedicated telemetry system.
10/12
The Lamborghini Urus SE has a slightly lengthened bonnet, while the headlamp units are slimmed down, revisited, and equipped with Matrix LED technology with wraparound DRLs.
11/12
There are new character lines on the bonnet, with which Lamborghini claims to have improved upon both aerodynamics and cooling efficiency. The Urus SE comes with an updated front bumper, grille, and rear diffuser; it gets sharper visuals, and there's a new tail-lamp grille. It runs on 21-inch wheels with Pirelli P Zeros fitted on it.
12/12
Moreover, the Italian manufacturer claims that the Urus SE now gets a better power-to-weight ratio of 3.13 kg/CV as compared to 3.3 in the Urus S.
First Published Date:
10 Aug 2024, 15:43 PM IST
TAGS:
Lamborghini
Urus
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS