Hatchbacks under 7 lakh? How new Maruti Swift stack up against rivals

Maruti Suzuki launched the 2024 Swift at a starting price of ₹6.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
It is around ₹17,000 more affordable than the starting price of Maruti Baleno
However, Swift's key rival Hyundai Grand i10 Nios cpmes at a starting price of ₹5.92 lakh
Tata Tiago, Swift's other key rival, is more affordable with a starting price of ₹5.65 lakh
Swift is also more expensive compared to its own sibling WagonR, which is offered from ₹5.54 lakh
Ignis, another Maruti hatchback with a 1.2-litre engine, costs ₹5.84 lakh onwards
Most other hatchbacks from Maruti are offered with less powerful engine and at a lesser price
The new Swift is also arouund 16,000 more affordable than the Tata Altroz hatchback
Citroen's C3 hatchback, which rivals the Baleno, comes at a starting price of ₹6.16 lakh