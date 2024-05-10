Hatchbacks under 7 lakh? How new Maruti Swift stack up against rivals

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 10, 2024

Maruti Suzuki launched the 2024 Swift at a starting price of 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

It is around 17,000 more affordable than the starting price of Maruti Baleno

However, Swift's key rival Hyundai Grand i10 Nios cpmes at a starting price of 5.92 lakh

Tata Tiago, Swift's other key rival, is more affordable with a starting price of 5.65 lakh

Swift is also more expensive compared to its own sibling WagonR, which is offered from 5.54 lakh

Ignis, another Maruti hatchback with a 1.2-litre engine, costs 5.84 lakh onwards

Most other hatchbacks from Maruti are offered with less powerful engine and at a lesser price

The new Swift is also arouund 16,000 more affordable than the Tata Altroz hatchback

Citroen's C3 hatchback, which rivals the Baleno, comes at a starting price of 6.16 lakh
Also check out what the new Maruti Swift offers in this quick walk-around video
Click Here