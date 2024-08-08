Lamborghini Urus SE launches in India tomorrow: Key changes you should know

The Lamborghini Urus SE, which first launched in the US at the Lamborghini Lounge, NYC is now debuting in the Indian subcontinent on 9th August, 2024. With the update, the Urus SE now gets a hybrid powertrain and some cosmetic changes on the exterior as well as the interior.

Popular SUV amongst rappers and basketball players, the Lamborghini Urus has gone hybrid and is now all set to make its appearance in the Indian marke

Lamborghini Urus SE: Performance even better than before

The Urus SE now gets a better power-to-weight ratio of 3.13 kg/CV (compared to 3.3 in the Urus S). Now featuring an electric motor powered by a 25.9 kWh lithium-ion battery in addition to a twin-turbo 3996 cc V8 the claimed power figures of the Urus SE stand at 778 bhp and 800 Nm of torque mated to an 8-speed torque converter.

The Urus SE hits the rev-limiter at 6,800 rpm delivering power to all fours through an integrated front differential, hang-on central differential and an electronic rear differential with torque vectoring. The electric motor is integrated into the transmission which also allows the vehicle to run on only-electric mode up to almost 60 kms. Lamborghini claims the Urus SE can do 0-100 in 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 312 km/h.

Lamborghini Urus SE comes with redesigned fascia, new slimmer headlamp design and a updated bumper.

Lamborghini Urus SE: Updated design

The design largely remains similar with a slight extension in the bonnet and an updated slimmer headlamp unit with Matrix LED technology and wraparound DRLs. Newer lines have been added for improved aerodynamics and cooling efficiency.

A new front bumper, grille, rear diffuser and a new tail-lamp grille together make the Urus SE look sharper. Pirelli P Zeros wrap around the vehicle’s standard 21-inch wheels.

Lamborghini Urus SE: Revised interior

On the inside, the SUV gets redesigned AC vents, newer materials and new panel and dashboard coverings. It borrows the new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system from the new Revuelto with a newer and more responsive UI with a dedicated telemetry system included.

The manufacturer states that they want to expand on electrification and will soon also launch a second HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) in the range, replacing the Huracan in the international markets.

The Urus range currently starts from ₹4.18 crore (ex-showroom) and will join the Urus S and Urus Performante already on sale in India. The Urus SE will compete against offerings like the all-electric Lotus Eletre, Porsche Cayenne GTS, Aston Martin DBX, Maserati Levante, Audi RS Q8, BMW XM and more.

