In pics: KTM RC16 MotoGP Edition turns heads at maiden Indian GP
The KTM RC16 MotoGP Edition is powered by a 1.0-litre, four-cylinder, V configuration engine that is capable of churning out 266 bhp of peak power at 18,000 rpm.
By:
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 26 Sep 2023, 17:44 PM 1/6 Two-wheeler manufacturer KTM showcased the RC16 MotoGP motorcycle at the sidelines of the maiden Indian GP, that took place at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) from September 22 to 24 in Greater Noida. The bike is a prototype GP racing motorcycle developed to race in the MotoGP series, starting from the 2017 season. 2/6 The RC16 MotoGP Edition is powered by a 1.0-litre, four-cylinder, V configuration engine that is capable of churning out 266 bhp of peak power at 18,000 rpm. It is capable of running at a top speed of 345 kmph and comes equipped with a seamless shift gearbox. 3/6 The KTM RC16 in MotoGP livery weighs minimum 157 kg. It rides on 17-inch wheels while the wheels sport forged magnesium. The bike makes use of Brembo brakes with carbon brake discs and aluminium caliper. It gets features such as traction control, wheelie control, etc. 4/6 The ‘RC’ in the motorcycle's name has been derived from KTM's long-standing usage of the ‘RC’ designation (short for Road Competition) for its sportbikes, beginning with the RC8, RC 390, and RC 125 production models and also applied since 2012 to the RC250GP Moto3 machine 5/6 The 16 in the name of the bike is related to the number of valves in the engine (four valves per cylinder x 4 cylinders), keeping with KTM tradition as used in similar bikes' designations such as the former V-twin 1190 RC8 model and the various LC4 single-cylinder models. 6/6 KTM started its MotoGP journey back in 2017 with the RC16 and only a year later, the brand was able to clinch its first podium finish. Over the years, KTM's racing prowess has improved tremendously and in 2019 it enjoyed its best year yet in competition and Pol Espargaro (one of its riders) managed to score eight top ten finishes.
First Published Date:
26 Sep 2023, 17:44 PM IST