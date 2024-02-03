2024 KTM RC 390 unveiled: Check out what's new

Published Feb 03, 2024

KTM has unveiled 2024 RC 390 in the global market.

For 2024 , the only changes that KTM has done is the new colourways

The new colourways on offer are orange-on-blue and orange-on-black options

Both receive signature orange frames with orange-on-black colour getting orange rims.

As of now, KTM has not announced a timeline about when the new colourways will launch in India

There are no mechanical changes to the 2024 RC 390

It is a 373 cc liquid-cooled engine that puts out 42 bhp and 37 Nm.

The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a quickshifter.

KTM is working on a new generation of the RC 390 that will use a larger engine and a new frame.
