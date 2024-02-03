2024 KTM RC 390 unveiled: Check out what's new

KTM has unveiled 2024 RC 390 in the global market.
For 2024 , the only changes that KTM has done is the new colourways
The new colourways on offer are orange-on-blue and orange-on-black options
Both receive signature orange frames with orange-on-black colour getting orange rims.
As of now, KTM has not announced a timeline about when the new colourways will launch in India
There are no mechanical changes to the 2024 RC 390
It is a 373 cc liquid-cooled engine that puts out 42 bhp and 37 Nm.
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a quickshifter.
KTM is working on a new generation of the RC 390 that will use a larger engine and a new frame.