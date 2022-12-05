HT Auto
In pics: KTM 790 Adventure revealed globally with 95 hp

KTM has unveiled 790 Adventure globally. It gets a larger airbox so that the engine can breath better. Speaking of engine, it produces 93 bhp and 88 Nm. 
| Updated on: 05 Dec 2022, 18:35 PM
KTM Adventure 790 gets host of upgrades over the previous iteration. 
KTM Adventure 790 gets host of upgrades over the previous iteration. 
KTM Adventure 790 gets host of upgrades over the previous iteration. 
KTM Adventure 790 gets host of upgrades over the previous iteration. 
The 790 Duke now gets a larger airbox. This helps the engine in breathing better.
The 790 Duke now gets a larger airbox. This helps the engine in breathing better.
The 790 Duke now gets a larger airbox. This helps the engine in breathing better.
The 790 Duke now gets a larger airbox. This helps the engine in breathing better.
The motorcycle also gets redesigned body work and new paint schemes.
The motorcycle also gets redesigned body work and new paint schemes.
The motorcycle also gets redesigned body work and new paint schemes.
The motorcycle also gets redesigned body work and new paint schemes.
The windscreen is now larger which should provide better wind protection to the rider.
The windscreen is now larger which should provide better wind protection to the rider.
The windscreen is now larger which should provide better wind protection to the rider.
The windscreen is now larger which should provide better wind protection to the rider.

The engine puts out 95 hp of max power at 8,000 rpm and peak torque output of 88 Nm. 
The engine puts out 95 hp of max power at 8,000 rpm and peak torque output of 88 Nm. 
The engine puts out 95 hp of max power at 8,000 rpm and peak torque output of 88 Nm. 
The engine puts out 95 hp of max power at 8,000 rpm and peak torque output of 88 Nm. 
The service intervals have been set to 15,000 km and the engine now meets Euro 5 emission standards.
The service intervals have been set to 15,000 km and the engine now meets Euro 5 emission standards.
The service intervals have been set to 15,000 km and the engine now meets Euro 5 emission standards.
The service intervals have been set to 15,000 km and the engine now meets Euro 5 emission standards.
The instrument cluster is now a 5-inch TFT screen that gets an ambient light sensor.
The instrument cluster is now a 5-inch TFT screen that gets an ambient light sensor.
The instrument cluster is now a 5-inch TFT screen that gets an ambient light sensor.
The instrument cluster is now a 5-inch TFT screen that gets an ambient light sensor.
The 790 Adventure is rolling on Pirelli Scorpio STR tyres which have large tread blocks.
The 790 Adventure is rolling on Pirelli Scorpio STR tyres which have large tread blocks.
The 790 Adventure is rolling on Pirelli Scorpio STR tyres which have large tread blocks.
The 790 Adventure is rolling on Pirelli Scorpio STR tyres which have large tread blocks.
KTM has also added a ‘DEMO’ function on the 790 Adventure so the owners can try the full slew of optional riding extras for the first 1,500 km.
KTM has also added a 'DEMO' function on the 790 Adventure so the owners can try the full slew of optional riding extras for the first 1,500 km.
KTM has also added a ‘DEMO’ function on the 790 Adventure so the owners can try the full slew of optional riding extras for the first 1,500 km.
KTM has also added a ‘DEMO’ function on the 790 Adventure so the owners can try the full slew of optional riding extras for the first 1,500 km.
