In pics: Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror gets alloy wheels, retuned engine
The Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror uses the same 334cc, liquid-cooled engine with single-cylinder motor that puts out 29.49 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 32.7 Nm.
By:
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 11 Sep 2023, 13:17 PM 1/5 Jawa Motorcycles has launched a new top-end version of the 42 Bobber, called Black Mirror, which is priced at ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the motorcycle have been opened at Jawa dealerships. The manufacturer has not only made cosmetic changes but also refined and retuned the engine. 2/5 In terms of aesthetics, the Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror gets a chrome fuel tank that enhances the look of the motorcycle. It also has alloy wheels that are finished in dual-tone and are wrapped in tubeless tyres. The gear and engine covers have been redesigned as well. The side panel is still finished in black and spells out - 42 Bobber. 3/5 Coming to mechanical changes, the motorcycle's throttle body size has been increased from 33 mm to 38 mm. The idling RPM has been decreased from 1,500 to 1,350. The fuel map has been updated as well. The rear monoshock has been re-tweaked for better ride quality. 4/5 Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror continues to use the same 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that puts out 29.49 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 32.7 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a six-speed gearbox that now gets slip and assist clutch. 5/5 The manufacturer says that the Bobber embodies the essence of individuality and distinctiveness and makes it an emotional purchase for the owner, and the new Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror is an example of that. It added that the bike has been crafted with meticulous attention to detail, combined with unique design language that makes it standout.
First Published Date:
11 Sep 2023, 13:17 PM IST