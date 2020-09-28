Top Sections
In pics: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo is a city commute war horse

6 Photos . Updated: 28 Sep 2020, 11:26 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo is based on Nios Sportz variant.

1/6Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo's smaller proportions, lighter weight and an agile steering makes it a daily city commute war horse. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
2/6The Nios looks cutely sharp as ever with its projector head lights, large grille with the Turbo badge and DRLs mounted prominently, dual-tone colour option and 15-inch alloys. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
3/6The Nios Turbo gets a practical cabin with the main emphasis remaining on features and space. There is a dash of red on the AC vents, AC control buttons and for the upholstery stitches. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
4/6The car gets an eight-inch infotainment screen, a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, rear 12V charging point and USB, headlight height adjuster, among others. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
5/6The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo gets a 998cc three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that puts out 98.63 bhp and 171 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
6/6Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo is priced at 7.68 lakh (ex showroom). (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
