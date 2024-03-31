Used cars are finding increasing number of takers in India

Published Mar 31, 2024

Various factors have been playing key role behind the growth of used car sales in India

While SUVs have been dominating new car sales, small hatchbacks are ruling the pre-owned car segment in the country

Women buyers are contributing significantly in the growth of used car sales in India

A study has revealed the women consumers are showing more interest in small hatchbacks over the beefy and tough looking SUVs

Renault Kwid is one of the leading models in the Indian used car market

The practicality, affordability and value for money factors are fuelling its demand

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is among the popular hatchbacks in the segment

The premium quotient of Baleno along with affordable pricing, practicality and VFM factors are fuelling its demand

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is another popular used car among the women buyers

The Grand i10 Nios too has earned popularity thanks to its premiumness and practicality
