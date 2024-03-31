Various factors have been playing key role behind the growth of used car sales in India
While SUVs have been dominating new car sales, small hatchbacks are ruling the pre-owned car segment in the country
Women buyers are contributing significantly in the growth of used car sales in India
A study has revealed the women consumers are showing more interest in small hatchbacks over the beefy and tough looking SUVs
Renault Kwid is one of the leading models in the Indian used car market
The practicality, affordability and value for money factors are fuelling its demand
Maruti Suzuki Baleno is among the popular hatchbacks in the segment
The premium quotient of Baleno along with affordable pricing, practicality and VFM factors are fuelling its demand
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is another popular used car among the women buyers
The Grand i10 Nios too has earned popularity thanks to its premiumness and practicality