In pics: Ninth-gen Toyota Camry breaks cover as a 229 bhp pure hybrid sedan
Toyota Camry is one of the long-standing midsize sedans in the world, which now has received its ninth-generation iteration with a host of updates on design, feature and powertrain front.
Toyota has taken the wrap off its ninth generation Camry sedan, which comes as a pure hybrid sedan, essentially becoming a bigger Prius. The new Camry is expected to go on sale from next year and it would come to Indian market as well. The new generation sedan comes with a wide range of updates on exterior and inside the cabin, while the powertrain too has received some significant updates.
The front profile of the new generation Toyota Camry comes with a major upgrade over its predecessor. It features a large loqer air intake with honeycomb mesh, which coms flanked by LED fog lamps. There are sleek and angular LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, while at the back, the taillights too come with full LED treatment. The hood is curvy with the sleek lines running towards the nose.
The ninth generation Toyota Camry runs on 19-inch alloy wheels. The alloy wheels too have received a design update compared to its predecessor, becoming more stylish and bold. The side profile of the car carries some sleek and deep character lines making the sedan more stylish looking.
The all-new ninth generation Toyota Camry now comes available in a total of nine different exterior paint options. These are: Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Celestial Silver Metallic, Underground, Midnight Black Metallic, Supersonic Red, Reservoir Blue, Ocean Gem and Heavy Metal. The last two paint options Ocean Gem and Heavy Metal come as a new addition to the sedan.
Moving inside the cabin of new Camry, the sedan looks more premium with host of updates. The first thing noticeable inside the cabin are the large digital displays located on dashboard in form of fully digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. The sedan gets a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, while the top trims get 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. The top-end trim gets a 10.0-inch heads-up display.
The infotainment system onboard Camry gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, in addition to having a wireless charging pad for the mobile devices like phone or tab. There's also a nine-speaker JBL audio system inside the cabin. Seat and upholstery materials too have been upgraded.
Newly unveiled iteration of the Toyota Camry sedan comes powered by a 2.5-litre inline-four engine that is paired with two compact electric motors. This pure hybrid powertrain is capable of churning out a power output of 222 bhp and 229 bhp, respectively for the RWD and AWDS variants of the car.
On the safety front, the new Camry gets Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite, which includes a pre-collision system that detects vehicles and pedestrians, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure assist, road sign assist, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. The top trims offer an optional Premium Plus Package that adds traffic-jam assist, front cross-traffic alert, lane-change assist, panoramic view monitor, and front and rear parking assist with automatic braking.
First Published Date: 16 Nov 2023, 09:26 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Camry Toyota Camry
