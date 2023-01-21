Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Facelift Looks Sharper Than Ever

In pics: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift looks sharper than ever

The Grand i10 Nios has been updated significantly. It gets redesigned exterior and there are slight updates to the interior as well. Moreover, Hyundai has added new features and the engine now complies with BS6 Stage 2 norms.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Jan 2023, 11:15 AM
Follow us on:
1/10 Hyundai has launched the updated Grand i10 Nios in the Indian market.
2/10 It starts at 5.68 lakh and goes up to 8.11 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
3/10 The interior has been updated with grey upholstery and red accents. 

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | CNG | Manual
₹5.5 - 9 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.3 kmpl
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.05 kmpl
₹5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
4/10 The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
5/10 There is a 3.5-inch multi-information display between the analogue dials.
6/10 The hatchback now also gets Hill Assist Control.
7/10 There are two gearbox options to choose from, a 5-speed manual unit and a 5-speed AMT.
8/10 At the rear, there are new tail lamps and a redesigned bumper with a faux diffuser.
9/10 The Grand i10 Nios also gets a CNG trim. It is available only with the 5-speed manual gearbox.
10/10 The Grand i10 Nios now comes with optional six airbags.
First Published Date: 21 Jan 2023, 11:15 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS