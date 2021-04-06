In pics: GMC 2024 Hummer electric off-road SUV is a monster on four wheels

Home
Updated: 06 Apr 2021, 12:11 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
General Motors claims that the Hummer EV is expected to be the most capable and attractive electric super trucks ever. It also gets trail navigation maps and its own power source to recharge on the go.
1/7General Motors recently uncovered its much-hyped 2024 Hummer EV SUV which is offered in four different trims – EV2, EV 2X, EV 3X, and Edition 1. It comes with a host of modern features and carries the signature Hummer appearance.
2/7The EV gets wide front profile with powerful LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, and the iconic Hummer lettering.
3/7At the rear, it gets a short cargo bed and an optional MultiPro tailgate that flips and folds in multiple ways to create a loading deck, a work table, or steps to climb inside.
4/7The Hummer EV gets two or three electric motors linked to an 800V GM's Ultium battery pack. The Ultium Drive System onboard the electric super-truck is capable of offering up to 830 horsepower of power output along with up to 15,592 Nm of torque. It is capable of accelerating to 0-100 kmph in about 3.5 seconds.
5/7The EV gets an Extract mode, which can help lift the vehicle's ground clearance by about 6 inches. This will significantly help drivers to avoid obstacles like boulders on a trail.
6/7Another key feature is the Crabwalk mode that allows to position all wheels diagonally by about 10 degrees to clear obstacles that the vehicle may not climb, or even get out of tight parking spots a piece of cake.
7/7The cabin gets bold geometric shapes with an upright windshield and cabin, clearance lights front and back. There is a 13.4-inch horizontally oriented touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch customisable digital display.
