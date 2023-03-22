In pics: Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the most powerful muscle car in world
Dodge has unveiled the Challenger SRT Demon 170. It uses the same 6.2-litre Hemi V8 engine that has been supercharged. The power output now stands at 1,025 hp and peak torque output is rated at 1,281 Nm. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 1.66 seconds.
Dodge has unveiled the 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170. Dodge says that it is the quickest, fastest and most powerful muscle car in the world.
It is powered by the same 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI engine. However, it has gone under several changes.
Because of the changes, the engine now produces 1,025 hp and 1,281 Nm of peak torque.
The Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the first factory production car to run the quarter-mile under nine seconds with a National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)-certified 8.91-second ET at 151.17 mph or 243 kmph.
Dodge will be making only 3,300 units of the Challenger SRT Demon 170. 3,000 units will be alloted to the USA while the rest 3,00 units will go the Canada.
The 3.0-litre supercharger is now upgraded. The horsepower that the engine is producing depends on the quality of fuel that the owner is putting in.
The Challenger SRT Demon 170 is fitted with massive 315/50R17 Mickey Thompson ET Street R drag radials which are never offered before on a production car. In the front, there are Mickey Thompson 245/55R18 ET Street front tires.
The suspension has been further improved in Drag Mode. The springs are softer now by 35 per cent in the front and 28 per cent at the rear. The same goes for the sway bars, they are softer by 75 per cent in the front and by 44 per cent at the rear.
One of the most impressive performance numbers of the Challenger SRT Demon 170 is its acceleration time. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 1.66 seconds.
When running on E10 fuel, the Challenger SRT Demon 170 can produce 900 hp and 1,098 Nm of peak torque.
Dodge is also offering optional carbon fibre wheels in case the owner wants to drop the weight.
First Published Date: 22 Mar 2023, 13:49 PM IST
