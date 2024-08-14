In pics: BYD Seal EV gets a major makeover. Check what has changed

3/5

Thanks to the new 800V electrical architecture, the BYD Seal EV now comes offering better performance. The top-end variant of the EV claims to sprint 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds, while its top speed is now limited at 240 kmph. With the 800V system and larger batteries, the range for the BYD Seal has also been stretched. There are two battery pack options on offer, promising claimed ranges between 510 km and 650 km on a single charge.