About Us
Home
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Audi Q6 E Tron Quattro Unveiled With 600 Km Of Range
In pics: Audi Q6 e-tron Quattro unveiled with 600 km of range
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
19 Mar 2024, 14:06 PM
The new Audi Q6 e-tron is based on the Premium Platform Electric architecture, sharing its underpinnings with the Porsche Macan EV.
1/10
Audi has unveiled its new electric vehicle which is called Q6 e-tron Quattro. It is based on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) which will be shared with Porsche as well.
2/10
Audi says that the electric motors on duty are powerful, compact and scalable. Along with it, the battery packs are newly developed and have lithium-ion chemistry. They are made up of 12 modules and 180 prismatic cells with a total gross capacity of 100 kWh out of which 94.9 kWh is usable.
3/10
The maximum range that the battery pack can deliver is of around 610 km on a single charge. The electric motor puts out 382 bhp of max power and it jumps to 509 bhp when engaged in Launch Control in SQ6 e-tron version.
4/10
When launched, the Audi Q6 e-tron will be available in two variants with an all-wheel drive version. More affordable models which will be aimed towards extracting more range will join the lineup in the future.
5/10
The Q6 e-tron quattro accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds whereas the SQ6 e-tron takes just 4.3 seconds (with launch control). The vehicles' top speeds are 209 kmph and 228 kmph respectively.
6/10
The Audi Q6 e-tron is positioned in the premium midsize segment, and with a length of 4,771 mm, a width of 2,193 mm (including mirrors), and a height of 1,702 mm.
7/10
Thanks to 800-volt technology and a maximum charging capacity of 270 kW as standard, short charging stops are possible with the Audi Q6 e-tron. Up to 250 km can be recharged in just 10 minutes at a high power charging station on the quattro powertrain. The state-of-charge (SoC) increases from 10 to 80 percent in around 21 minutes.
8/10
The new PPE architecture has been purpose-built to maximise electric packaging.The long wheelbase with short overhangs makes for an agile stance on the electric SUV, coupled with a singleframe closed-off grille with side air intakes.
9/10
The high-positioned LED DRLs also allow for a distinctive look. The Q6 e-tron rides on wider rear tyres for better driving dynamics. At the rear, there are OLED lights with a total of 360 segments generate a new image every 10 milliseconds using a specially developed algorithm.
10/10
The cabin looks futuristic on the new Audi Q6 e-tron marking a new design direction for the automaker. The new 14.5-inch central curved display comes with its own AI avatar and extends into the 11.9-inch driver display behind the steering wheel.
First Published Date:
19 Mar 2024, 14:06 PM IST
TAGS:
Audi Q6 etron
Audi SQ6 etron
Audi
Audi India
EV
electric cars
