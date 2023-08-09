HT Auto
This electric bicycle offers 35-km range; riding cost of 7 paise per km

Stryder Cycles has expanded its range of electric bicycles with the launch of the Zeeta Max for an offer price of 29,995. The original price of the bike is 36,995. The Zeeta Max Max comes with a 36 V 7.5 Ah battery and offers a range of upto 35 km with pedal assist on a single charge. It is claimed to come a riding economy of just 7 paise per km.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2023, 16:20 PM
Zeeta Max electric cycle is claimed to come a riding economy of just 7 paise per km.
In terms of design, Zeeta Max features a robust and durable steel hardtail frame, and gets two colour options - Matte Grey and Matte Blue. The electric cycle features a high-capacity 36 V and 7.5 Ah battery, delivering a total energy capacity of 270 Wh, ensuring smooth rides across various terrains.

The electric cycle's extended battery capacity helps it cover longer distances. The e-bike comes equipped with a front suspension to provide a smooth ride on bumpy roads. The e-bike can reach a maximum speed of 25 km/hr on throttle.

In terms of features, the cycle gets a user-friendly LCD display that showcases essential information such as battery level, odometer, and five levels of pedal assist. Riders can customize their speed preferences to suit their needs. Charging the battery to full capacity takes about three to four hours. The electric cycle comes equipped with auto-cut brakes, and safety features.

Zeeta Max is a successor of Zeeta Plus from Stryder Cycles, which is a wholly owned subsidiary company of Tata International Limited. The latter builds on the former's strenght to provide better range and riding experience in lesser price. As compared to Zeeta Plus, it gets five riding modes whereas the former gets just three. The front suspension on the Zeeta Plus further enhances the riding experience and helps rider go jerk-free on bumpy roads.

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2023, 16:20 PM IST
