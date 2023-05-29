Looking to beat traffic woes? Check out these electric cycles

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 29, 2023

During peak hours, it gets challenging for people to reach office on time

This is especially true when driving a four-wheeler to work or taking a cab

To beat this, electric bicycles have emerged as a practical solution

These are convenient, cost-effective and sustainable

You can check out Alpha M by Virtus Motors, priced at 31,999

Hero Lectro C6E 700C 7S is another good option, priced at 30,604

Next is Ninety One Enigma 700C Orange, priced at 25,999

 Then there's Geekay Hashtag Electric Mountain Bicycle, priced at 29,499

UT6000 Series MTB Cycle from Urban Terrain comes for  13,999
You can also check out EMotorad EMX, priced at 54,999
