Looking to beat traffic woes? Check out these electric cycles

During peak hours, it gets challenging for people to reach office on time
This is especially true when driving a four-wheeler to work or taking a cab
To beat this, electric bicycles have emerged as a practical solution
These are convenient, cost-effective and sustainable
You can check out Alpha M by Virtus Motors, priced at ₹31,999
Hero Lectro C6E 700C 7S is another good option, priced at ₹30,604
Next is Ninety One Enigma 700C Orange, priced at ₹25,999
Then there's Geekay Hashtag Electric Mountain Bicycle, priced at ₹29,499
UT6000 Series MTB Cycle from Urban Terrain comes for ₹13,999