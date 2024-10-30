In Pics: 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo makes global debut, check it out
The 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo has made it's global debut. The ADV is on of the best offered by KTM. It features a new 1350 cc engine, KTM's
KTM has unveiled its new flagship 1390 Super Adventure S Evo globally. The adventure motorbike comes with updated hardware and design and features for the year 2025.
The new motorbike gets an LED-type headlamp, bodywork also gets refreshed with styling simliar to younger siblings. The 1390 Super Adventure S Evo sits at the top of the range offered by the Austrian manufacturer.
The manufacturer claims that the bike now gets stiffer suspension and chassis, This in turn improves the bike's stability on rugged terrain and at higher speeds. The foot-pegs are now placed 8 mm lower and 10 mm wider, this results in more relaxed knee posture for the rider,
The suspension of the two-wheeler is WP’s latest generation Semi-Active Technology (SAT) which adapts to the constantly changing surfaces by changing the dampening settings. It also gets Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) sensors to improve the suspension's performance.
The engine is newly developed being a 1350 cc unit producing 171 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. The bike also features a unique system that changes valve lift and timing called ‘CAMSHIFT’. This system allows for more fuel efficiency when the throttle input is lower and more power when the throttle is open wide.
Features of the bike include an 8-inch V80 TFT display dashboard, the touchscreen display also gets an inductive technology which enhances its usability even while wearing gloves. It also allows you to choose from the various riding modes offered by the manufacturer. The screen also hosts the latest connectivity features.
For 2025, the motorbike gets Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with additional Brake Assistance, Collision Warning and Distance Warning features this time around. Not just this, the bike also features ACC Stop & Go which allows the bike to come to a complete stop if the vehicle ahead of you is halting. The bike will also start going forward and come back up to the set speed once the vehicle in front starts moving or moves out of the way.
The bike features KTM's very first Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT). A rider has the option of choosing between the traditional way of making shifts with the foot lever or use the paddle-shifters available on the handlebar.
The 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO will be available at authorised KTM dealers globally in early 2025. However it is yet to be seen whether this KTM flagship makes its way to India.
First Published Date: 30 Oct 2024, 19:45 PM IST
