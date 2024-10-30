In Pics: 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo makes global debut, check it out

8/10

For 2025, the motorbike gets Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with additional Brake Assistance, Collision Warning and Distance Warning features this time around. Not just this, the bike also features ACC Stop & Go which allows the bike to come to a complete stop if the vehicle ahead of you is halting. The bike will also start going forward and come back up to the set speed once the vehicle in front starts moving or moves out of the way.