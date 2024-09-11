In pics: 2024 Hyundai Alcazar packs Creta-like design and more features

5/5

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift continues with the same powertrain options as the pre-facelift version. The Alcazar is available with engine choices of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The petrol mill generates 158 bhp power and 253 Nm torque, while the diesel engine pumps out 114 bhp power and 250 Nm torque. Available in six and seven-seater layout options, the Hyundai Alcazar facelift gets three transmission choices, which are a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, and a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox.