In pics: 2024 Hyundai Alcazar packs Creta-like design and more features
- The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift comes with a signifivantly updated design, which is in sync with its sibling Hyundai Creta.
The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift comes with a completely revamped design, which is in sync with the Hyundai Creta that was launched earlier this year. The updated Alcazar comes with significantly different from the pre-facelift model, while it also sports a plethora of features. However, the powertrain of the three-row SUV remains unchanged as the pre-facelift model.
The new Alcazar is available in nine different exterior colour options, which are - Robust Emerald, Starry Night, Ranger Khakhi, Fiery Red, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Atlas White with a black roof, Titan Grey Matte, and Robust Emerald Matte. The updated Hyundai Alcazar is available in four variants, which are - Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature.
The updated iteration of Hyundai Alcazar SUV comes carrying a wide range of distincxtive elements compared to the pre-facelift version. It gets a completely redesigned front and rear profile, thanks to the new radiator grille and revamped LED lighting package, which are in line with the Creta's design philosophy. The alloy wheel design too is new.
The interior of the upmarket three-row SUV has been updated as well. The 2024 Alcazar gets dual-zone climate control and digital key access. This feature allows customers to lock and unlock the SUV using their smartphones or smartwatches, providing a more tech-driven convenience. Also, it gets a large touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital colour instrument cluster etc.
The Hyundai Alcazar facelift continues with the same powertrain options as the pre-facelift version. The Alcazar is available with engine choices of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The petrol mill generates 158 bhp power and 253 Nm torque, while the diesel engine pumps out 114 bhp power and 250 Nm torque. Available in six and seven-seater layout options, the Hyundai Alcazar facelift gets three transmission choices, which are a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, and a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox.
First Published Date: 11 Sep 2024, 16:09 PM IST
