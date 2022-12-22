In pics: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally

2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R: The off-roader will not be launched in India because as of now, KTM India does not have a motorcycle in the middle-weight segment. The most powerful adventure tourer that they currently sell is the 390 Adventure.

By: HT Auto Desk

| Updated on:

Follow us on: