In pics: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally
2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R: The off-roader will not be launched in India because as of now, KTM India does not have a motorcycle in the middle-weight segment. The most powerful adventure tourer that they currently sell is the 390 Adventure.
KTM has unveiled the 2023 iteration of 1290 Super Adventure R. It is the off-road version of the 1290 Super Adventure S.
The 1290 Super Adventure R has been unveiled globally. It will not come to the Indian market any time soon.
1290 Super Adventure R is now available in a new white colorway and a distinct orange frame. The motorcycle retains its design.
Similar ProductsFind more Cars
There is a 7-inch TFT screen that now runs on a new user interface that should make it easier to navigate through the menus.
1290 Super Adventure R also comes with Turn-by-Turn+ and KTMConnect App support.
There are also different ride modes, adjustable and customizable ABS settings, illuminated switches, adjustable windshields, LED lighting, a remote key system and much more.
In terms of safety features, there is traction control, stability control and an optional tyre pressure monitoring system.
The LC8 engine has been retained but it is now 1.6 kg lighter than before.
The engine puts out 157 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. KTM is also offering a quickshifter as an optional accessory.
The motorcycle runs on aluminum spoked wheels that are wrapped in Bridgestone AX41 tyres.
ChroMo stainless steel light chassis weighs just 10 kg and is sculpted for cornering stability and for proving more feel under acceleration.
Suspension duties are performed by WP XPLOR and there are several PowerParts available through KTM.
First Published Date: 22 Dec 2022, 13:59 PM IST
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS