Beijing Motor Show in pics: Local players take on global giants

10 Photos . Updated: 28 Sep 2020, 10:51 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Beijing Motor Show offers local and global players the chance to showcase their products even as the automobile world tries to claw back after setbacks caused by Covid-19 pandemic.
Beijing Auto Show, also called Beijing Motor Show and Auto China 2020, got underway on September 26 with car makers - local and global - attempting to find favour among prospective buyers.The auto exhibition was scheduled to be held earlier this year but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (REUTERS)
1/10Beijing Auto Show, also called Beijing Motor Show and Auto China 2020, got underway on September 26 with car makers - local and global - attempting to find favour among prospective buyers.The auto exhibition was scheduled to be held earlier this year but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (REUTERS)
A blogger prepares to record herself during at Beijing Auto Show.The exhibition has already managed to attract a large number of people because of the products on display. (AP)
2/10A blogger prepares to record herself during at Beijing Auto Show.The exhibition has already managed to attract a large number of people because of the products on display. (AP)
A worker wearing a face mask mops the floor near a Carnival by Kia Motors. (REUTERS)
3/10A worker wearing a face mask mops the floor near a Carnival by Kia Motors. (REUTERS)
A staff member polishes the BMW i3 as car makers and organizers are prioritizing hygiene over all else. (REUTERS)
4/10A staff member polishes the BMW i3 as car makers and organizers are prioritizing hygiene over all else. (REUTERS)
People wearing face masks try on a V260L SPV by Mercedes-Benz. (REUTERS)
5/10People wearing face masks try on a V260L SPV by Mercedes-Benz. (REUTERS)
A logo of EV startup Xpeng is seen on its car at the event. (REUTERS)
6/10A logo of EV startup Xpeng is seen on its car at the event. (REUTERS)
The Lynk & Co Zero Concept car is seen at the exhibition. (REUTERS)
7/10The Lynk & Co Zero Concept car is seen at the exhibition. (REUTERS)
Staffers wearing face masks are seen at a Hyundai booth. (REUTERS)
8/10Staffers wearing face masks are seen at a Hyundai booth. (REUTERS)
Visitors look at the FAW Hongqi H9+. (REUTERS)
9/10Visitors look at the FAW Hongqi H9+. (REUTERS)
People wearing face masks are seen inside a Neta U car. Local car makers are battling hard to garner attention at the exhibition. (REUTERS)
10/10People wearing face masks are seen inside a Neta U car. Local car makers are battling hard to garner attention at the exhibition. (REUTERS)
