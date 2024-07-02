Yamaha celebrates 69th anniversary, hosts community ride with SMILE NGO

Yamaha Motor India recently celebrated its 69th Foundation Day along with its subsidiaries across the globe. To celebrate this occasion, the Japanese manufacturer hosted a community ride called Blue Streaks. The ride was organized in collaboration with the SMILE Foundation.

On 7th July, the Blue Streaks riders will visit the schools operated by the NGO in 12 cities, interact with the students and provide essential educational materials like notebooks, pens, and pencils. Furthermore, these riders will take exclusive sessions to educate the children on basic road safety measures, emphasizing the importance of wearing helmets, understanding traffic signals, and following pedestrian rules. The manufacturer aims to spread road safety awareness and contribute towards the overall growth of the children.

Alongside, the company’s dealer network, on behalf of the India Yamaha Motor, extended the celebrations of Yamaha Day 2024 to customers by inviting them to the showrooms and hosting a cake-cutting ceremony for them.

This foundation day is called ‘Yamaha day’ internally. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “The completion of 69 years of Yamaha is indeed a significant milestone for a company that has stayed at the forefront to bring out the joy of pure motorcycling for more than 6 decades now. During this spectacular journey, Yamaha has earned the trust and admiration of millions, which forms the cornerstone of our continuous growth and innovation. As we look back on our journey with pride, we also look forward with renewed commitment in line with the theme for this year, to deliver unmatched customer experience, at the back of inventive products that are performance packed, raising adrenaline levels. Our commitment goes beyond just meeting expectations; it’s about creating experiences that resonate deeply with our customers."

