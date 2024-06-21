World Motorcycling Day: Stories of 3 inspiring Indian riders

Motorcycling and motorcycles have been a vital part of our country. Once the country was opened after the COVID lockdown, there was this itch in several people to just back out on the roads and explore the country. So, since then the touring on motorcycles has increased quite significantly. Today, we have listed three Indian motorcycle riders whose stories might inspire you to get back on the roads.

Ashish Raorane- Rally Racer/Speaker

Ashish Raorane is a motorcycle athlete. (Instagram/ ashish_raorane)

Ashish Raorane is a rally racer and marine engineer. He spends most of his time on boats as a marine engineer. His journey began with his father’s old rusty bike, sparking a lifelong passion for riding. Today, he is an adventurer, who transitioned from a novice to competing in the Dakar Rally within five years. Starting with the Indian National Rally Championship in 2015, he consistently advanced, participating in rallies worldwide, including the Raid-de-Himalaya, Desert Storm, Indian Baja, and Pan Africa Rally. Despite facing challenges such as injuries and technical setbacks, Ashish’s resilience and strategic approach have led to impressive finishes, including a notable performance in the 2021 Dakar Rally's Malle Moto class. His journey embodies determination, adaptability, and perseverance.

Sajid Neo -Mumbai-based Skydiver, BASE jumper, and Wingsuit flyer Motorcyclist/Speaker

Sajid Neo is a co-founder of Luma World. (Instagram/sajidneo)

Sajid calls himself a professional gravity tester on a mission to transform. His journey into the world of extreme sports began 13 years ago when he moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as a telecommunications graduate seeking employment. It was here that his passion for adventure blossomed, leading him to explore activities like cycling, water sports, and eventually, skydiving, spurred on by a colleague's suggestion.

Sajid's fascination with motorcycles runs parallel to his aerial exploits. A dedicated motorcyclist, he finds solace and thrill in long rides across varied terrains. Whether navigating the bustling streets of Mumbai or embarking on cross-country journeys. His deep connection with motorcycles is evident in his meticulous attention to maintenance, riding technique, and the sheer joy he derives from the open road.

In addition to his personal pursuits, Sajid is committed to promoting adventure sports in India. He actively participates in workshops and community events, sharing his experiences and encouraging others to embrace the thrill of the ride and the freedom of the skies. Sajid Chougle's life is a testament to the boundless possibilities that arise from pursuing one's passions with unwavering dedication and enthusiasm.

Vikramjit Singh Rooprai- Heritage Activitist & Historian/Speaker

Vikramjit Singh Rooprai is an author, educator and heritage activist. (Instagram/delhiheritage)

Vikramjit Singh Rooprai is a heritage enthusiast based in Delhi, India. With a professional background in Information Technology, he shifted his focus to heritage exploration due to a growing passion for history and architecture. Through his blog, he explores the lesser-known stories and hidden gems of Delhi's heritage, offering readers deep insights into the city's diverse past. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to preserving and promoting Delhi's heritage, Vikramjit serves as a beacon for those seeking to delve into the fascinating tapestry of the capital's history. His work not only educates but also inspires a deeper appreciation for the intricate layers of Delhi's cultural landscape.

