Home Auto News Watch: Police, Fire Vehicles Collide In Slow Motion On Icy Road In Canada

Watch: Police, fire vehicles collide in slow motion on icy road in Canada

In a video shared online, a pickup truck from a fire department could be seen sliding down a hill.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Nov 2022, 17:55 PM
An unmarked police SUV got pushed into the pile-up of two fire vehicles (DavidDean140/TikTok)
An unmarked police SUV got pushed into the pile-up of two fire vehicles

Some sections of the US and Canada have started bracing for the winters but the change in weather inevitably catches a few motorists off-guard, but its rare to see the first responders themselves falling victim to slick, icy roads. In a recent incident, three such vehicles fell victim to the snow-covered road, located approximately 340 miles north of Vancouver.

It was bad because the season's first notable snowfall recently struck the area and some roads were closed. However, as seen on a TikTok video, two police cars and a pickup truck from the fire department could be seen sliding down a hill. Possibly, these vehicles were present there to either assist other motorists, close the street, or both.

(Also watch | Land Rover Defender flips in air after crazy collision)

@daviddean140

♬ original sound - DaveSellars24

The video shows several vehicles either off the road or stacked up in minor collisions, and its compounded by an unmarked police SUV that got pushed into it by a Williams Lake Fire Department truck down the hill. The video doesn't capture how steep the incline is, but the slow-motion slide-by of the camera and ensuing collision tells it all.

Another TikTok video on the internet zooms in on a police SUV of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. As seen earlier, the vehicle slides helplessly past the camera as the driver steers left and right, trying to find some control but it's all in vain. The Ford Explorer patrol car bumps into the truck, causing minor damage but thankfully no injuries.

In a separate development earlier this week, snow-covered road led to a huge pile-up of around 100 vehicles in Colorado, US after the state witnessed the season's first snow, the Denver Police Department reported on a social media post. As per the police, about 100 motorists were involved in the massive car crash caused by slick roads due to the first snow after the Denver metro area received two to five inches of snow overnight.

First Published Date: 13 Nov 2022, 17:53 PM IST
TAGS: car crash road accident
