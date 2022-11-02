HT Auto
Watch: Land Rover Defender flips in air after crazy collision

The Land Rover Defender rolls in the air five to six times, subsequently sending debris flying all over the place.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Nov 2022, 12:33 PM
Screengrab from a video posted on YouTube shows a Land Rover Defender flipping in air after a collision (New Defender Mods/YouTube)
Screengrab from a video posted on YouTube shows a Land Rover Defender flipping in air after a collision

Multiple rolls, air flips and thuds - that was the fate of a Land Rover Defender SUV that collided with a Mazda CX-5 vehicle on an Orlando highway. The incident took place when the latter was peculiarly trying not to miss the exit. However, the good news is that despite such a severe crash, the driver and passengers of the Defender sustained only minor injuries and walked out safely thanks to the SUV's high safety standards.

In a dash-cam footage of the incident, one can see that the gray-coloured Defender 110 SUV was driving fast in the right lane of the I-4 West in Orlando when the driver of the blue Mazda CX-5 cut three lanes in order to make the exit. A truck can be seen blocking the view but the crash between the two SUVs was inevitable. As the cars collide, the Defender can be seen flying through the air, with the Mazda working as a ramp.

(Also read | How to deal with roadside emergency?)

The Defender can then be seen rolling in the air five to six times, susbequently sending debris flying all over the place, just like in a James Bond film. The SUV the flies over a concrete wall at the end of the highway. The oncoming traffic makes a halt so as to avoid any pile-up of cars.

The Defender then lands on the ground with a thud and comes to a halt. Though the video doesn't show the crashed Defender up close, one can easily make out that the Defender sustained serious damage on all body panels while the wheels go missing.

However, safety provided to occupants by the SUV is commendable as despite a massive damage to the body, the passengers escaped alive. The unibody frame of the Land Rover proved its strength, keeping the cabin intact despite receiving multiple hits from every possible angle.

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2022, 12:32 PM IST
TAGS: Land Rover Defender car crash
