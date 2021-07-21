Worldwide deliveries of Volkswagen Group's battery-electric vehicles (BEV) nearly tripled to 170,939 units in first half year of this year as compared to 64,462 in the first half of 2020. Plug-in hybrid vehicles too saw a massive rise in demand from to 171,300 units delivered in the period under review as compared to 56,303 in first half of 2020.

Volkswagen Group, that consists of Volkswagen brand, Audi, Skoda Auto, Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini and Bugatti, was on an electric offensive in the first half of the year. The group launched various new BEVs in the period such as Volkswagen ID.4, Volkswagen ID.6, Skoda Enyaq iV, Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.

In the remaining course of the year, thee group plans to further accelerate the ramping up of its expanded model range of both BEVs and plug-in hybrids. The group aims to deliver around one million electrified vehicles for the first time this year. "(Volkswagen's) global electric offensive continues to make good progress and customer demand is high. We are confident that we will meet the fleet targets for CO2 emissions in Europe," said Christian Dahlheim, Head of Group Sales at Volkswagen Group.

Volkswagen Group's home market of Europe contributed the most to its BEV delivery numbers with 128,078 vehicles delivered to the region alone in the first half of the year. This was followed by the US where the group's BEVs found 18,514 BEV takers and then by China where 18,285 BEVs were delivered in the period under review.

Volkswagen brand was the leader in the electric vehicle segment as it delivered 92,859 BEVs worldwide in the first half of 2021. This was followed by Audi and Porsche that delivered 32,775 and 19,822 electric vehicles respectively. Skoda's electric vehicles found 17,697 takers in the period under review. The top electric vehicles were Volkswagen ID.4, Volkswagen ID.3, Audi e-tron and Porsche Taycan.