More than 15% of all new MINI vehicles sold in first half of 2021 are electric

BMW MINI aims to become a fully electric brand at the beginning of the coming decade. The share of electric vehicle sales in the company's global auto sales rose to over 15 per cent in the first half of 2021. The car maker sold a total of 157,799 vehicles worldwide from January to June 2021, and of these, 23 777 units were equipped with electrified powertrains.

MINI's first all-electric model, the MINI Cooper SE, sold 13,454 units in the period under review. The brand has delivered a total of 31,034 units of the MINI Cooper SE between its market launch last year and the end of June 2021. The electric model is equipped with 135 kW electric motor that produces 184 hp. It has a WLTP range of 203 to 234 kilometres.

Premium compact plug-in hybrid MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 sold 10,323 units in the first six months of 2021. The model's internal combustion engine and electric motor together generate an output of 162 kW/220 hp. It has a WLTP range of 59 kilometres and is ideal for daily sero-emission commute between home and work.

Germany is by far the biggest market for MINI's electrified models followed by its home market, the UK. The British brand sold a total of 6,324 units of the MINI Cooper SE and MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 in Germany from January to June 2021, a little under 30 per cent of total MINI sales in Germany in the period. The carmaker sold a total of 4,027 units of both models in the UK in the period under review, accounting for 17.4 per cent of total MINI UK sales in the first half of 2021. With this, MINI says that it has made an extremely successful start for the transformation of the brand to electric mobility.