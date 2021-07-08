BMW MINI introduces multi-tone roof design by blending three colours

BMW MINI has introduced multi-tone roof design for its 3-door, 5-door and Clubman models. The company says that the new design on the roof achieved by the means of paintwork will help offer more individualization to the MINI models. A wet-on-wet painting process is being used at the carmaker's plant in Oxford, UK, to create a three-colour roof design.

The three-colour roof layout is already available on the Mini Cooper SE EV when the design was offered as a part of the MINI Electric Collection. It is an extension of MINI's history of offering contrasting roof since the introduction of its original model. The new multi-tone roof creates a vibrant color gradient that shifts in shade from the back to the front of the vehicle.

The three-tone colour is a combination of San Marino Blue at the front, Pearly Aqua in the middle and Jet Black at the tail. The colours seem to be transitioning from one to another, creating an aesthetic sight for the eyes. The optional multi-tone roof design has now been made available for all exterior body colour options of MINI 3-door, 5-door and Clubman , with an exception of the Chili Red uni and British Racing Green metallic variants as well as the Indian Summer Red metallic available for the MINI Clubman.

Three-tone roof on a BMW MINI

While using the wet-on-wet paint process for creating the gradient multi-tone effect on the roof, the designers first apply the light colour Pearly Aqua paint on the roof. Following this, the San Marino Blue paint is applied to the front of the roof and Jet Black to the rear, creating the flowing colour gradients. The painting process is fully integrated into the automated production process at the MINI plant in Oxford.

MINI says that even though the process is automated, each multi-tone roof MINI gets an individual specimen thanks to slight deviations in the colour pattern that occurs due to changing environmental conditions.