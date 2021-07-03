Lounge on wheels: BMW MINI Vision Urbanaut unveiled in physical form

BMW has unveiled the MINI Vision Urbanaut concept car in its physical form at the Digital-Life-Design (DLD) Summer conference in Munich, Germany. After being showcased in a virtual world premiere in 2020, the electric, autonomous and futuristic vehicle has finally been given a physical rendering. All the aspect of the model have been conceived and built at the MINI Design studios in Munich.

Put on display in Munich, the full-scale model will allow audiences to engage more extensively with the spatial concept and its sustainable materials at work. With the Vision Urbanaut, MINI aims to give a peek into the future of electric lounge-style autonomous pods. Though the concept vehicle is 175.6 inches in length, just over six inches longer than MINI's diminutive Countryman crossover, it seems to have ample space on the inside thanks to its electric powertrain. This makes possible to have a flat floor and living-room-like proportions as MINI seeks to create an image of how 'clever use of space' could provide an answer to the needs of future cities and lifestyles.

The exterior design of the Vision Urbanaut is simple with its front and rear ends dominated by LEDs. As compared to the digital rendering, the only major change in the physical form is the color, which goes from green to a light bluish silver.

Interior of the BMW MINI Vision Urbanaut

The biggest highlight of the MINI Vision Urbanaut is that it provides customizable settings for multiple moods - calling it the MINI moments. With an altering lighting, layout, sound, and fragrance inside the vehicle, there are three MINI modes —Chill, Vibe, and Wanderlust.

The 'Chill' moment reflects a 'cosy atmosphere' where one can relax or work with full concentration. This can be set up with the rear seat bench that has various seating and lying positions. The backlit Loop above the bench can take on an appearance inspired by a green forest canopy. A foldable table lamp lightens up the mood. The 'Wanderlust' moment focuses on making the driving experience or the experience of being driven better. The 'Vibe' moment is about spending time with others and is facilitated by creating a welcoming environment.

The Vision Urbanaut is also touted to be made in a sustainable way thanks to the use of high proportion of recycled materials. The dominant material in the interior are textiles made from recycled materials.