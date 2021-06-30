BMW's MINI Vision Urbanaut virtual concept car gets a tangible form

The BMW MINI Vision Urbanaut concept car that was showcased as a virtual prototype last year, has now been made into a tangible model. Its world premiere will take place on July 1 at the DLD Summer conference in Munich, Germany. The Vision Urbanaut is an interpretation of mobility through an innovative use of space.

With the Urbanaut mini van, MINI seeks to create an image of how 'clever use of space' could provide an answer to the needs of future cities and lifestyles. "The feeling of space and the innovative materials are just asking to be explored," says Oliver Heilmer, Head of MINI Design. With this idea, MINI wants to offer the possibility of transforming and personalising the interior of the vehicle, not only into transportation, but also a living space.

The Vision Urbanaut will offer three MINI Moments inside - Chill, Wanderlust and Vibe, each generating a different atmosphere. MINI will configure the ambient lighting, music, fragrances and other aspects of the interior to provide these moments to the occupants. The 'Chill' moment reflects 'cosy atmosphere' where one can relax or work with full concentration. The rear seat bench has various seating and lying positions, the backlit Loop above it takes on an appearance inspired by a green forest canopy while a foldable table lamp is also available.

Interior of the BMW MINI Vision Urbanaut virtual concept car

During the 'Wanderlust' moment, the focus is on making the driving experience or the experience of being driven better. At a tap of a finger on the MINI logo, the steering wheel and pedals come out. An animation of the route and additional journey information is displayed. The 'Vibe' moment is about spending time with others and is facilitated by creating a welcoming environment. Opening of side door and folding up the windscreen creates a welcoming scene. The central circular instrument becomes a media control centre. The car could even begin to resemble a boombox.

The Vision Urbanaut is a shared mobility concept and can be accessed by multiple users via their mobile phones. Furthering the idea of sustainable mobility, it has a 100% electric powertrain. The interior of the MINI Vision Urbanaut features a high proportion of recycled materials. The dominant material in the interior are textiles made from recycled materials.

The MINI van caters to all senses of these on board. The use of digital integration intensifies or enriches the analogue experience. The lamp with OLED display and the LED matrixes in the interior under a layer of textile are examples where analogue and digital worlds meet and create an immersive experience.