VinFast VF6 Takes On Delhi's Ultimate Food Trail

The best way to understand Delhi is through its food. Every neighbourhood tells a different story, every street has its own signature aroma, and every drive offers a fresh perspective on the city. So rather than following a conventional review route, I decided to let Delhi itself chart the course. The plan was simple: begin with Connaught Place's famous chole bhature, end at Karim's near Jama Masjid, and let the VinFast VF6 prove its credentials along the way.

The morning began in the heart of New Delhi. Connaught Place's broad boulevards, colonial architecture and orderly traffic offered the perfect setting to settle into the VF6. Its sharp LED lighting signature, clean body surfacing and athletic crossover proportions gave it a distinctive road presence without trying too hard. Compact in size yet contemporary in appearance.

A generous serving of fluffy chole bhature later, climbing back into the cabin was a welcome escape from Delhi's unforgiving summer.

A generous serving of fluffy chole bhature later, climbing back into the cabin was a welcome escape from Delhi's unforgiving summer. The dual-zone climate control cooled the interior in no time, while the ventilated front seats quickly proved to be more than just a luxury feature. On a day that involved hopping between multiple food destinations, they made a noticeable difference to overall comfort.

The VF6 felt purpose-built for city driving. Its compact dimensions inspired confidence in dense traffic, while the electric powertrain delivered smooth, progressive acceleration, making stop-and-go conditions remarkably effortless. However, the day was about to change as the closer we got to Jama Masjid, the narrower the roads became. Cars squeezed past cycle rickshaws, scooters weaved through impossible gaps, pedestrians appeared from every direction, and roadside vendors occupied every available inch of space. Driving here demands patience as much as precision.

VF6's 360-degree camera truly came into its own. The system provided a comprehensive view of the surroundings, making it significantly easier to negotiate the tight lanes and squeeze through gaps that would otherwise require far more guesswork.

This was where the VF6's 360-degree camera truly came into its own. The system provided a comprehensive view of the surroundings, making it significantly easier to negotiate the tight lanes and squeeze through gaps that would otherwise require far more guesswork. Combined with the SUV's compact footprint and predictable power delivery, navigating the organised chaos of Old Delhi felt considerably less intimidating than expected.

With the car safely parked, attention shifted to another Delhi institution. The unmistakable aroma of charcoal-grilled kebabs, slow-cooked curries and freshly baked naans drifting out of Karim's is enough to justify the journey on its own. The transition from the orderly avenues of Connaught Place to the vibrant, chaotic energy surrounding Jama Masjid perfectly reflects Delhi's contrasting personalities, modern yet historic, polished yet wonderfully unpredictable.

By sunset, the journey had become about much more than sampling some of Delhi's finest food. It had also highlighted what urban buyers expect from a modern electric SUV.

As the day progressed, the VF6 continued to fit seamlessly into the experience. The boot (423 Litres) easily swallowed camera equipment, shopping bags and everything accumulated during the food trail, while the generous driving range of over 450 Kms meant charging never entered the conversation. Instead of planning the route around battery levels, the day's itinerary revolved entirely around the next culinary stop. Safety and convenience features, including the ADAS suite, seven airbags and the PM1.0 air filtration system, also felt particularly relevant in a city where unpredictable traffic and deteriorating air quality are everyday realities.

By sunset, the journey had become about much more than sampling some of Delhi's finest food. It had also highlighted what urban buyers expect from a modern electric SUV. The VinFast VF6 proved it has the features, comfort and practicality to handle both with ease, leaving me free to focus on what really mattered: the next great meal.

Disclaimer: This post was created in collaboration with VinFast India

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