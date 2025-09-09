Vinfast VF6 vs MG Windsor EV: Which electric SUV will you pick

VinFast has made its long-anticipated entry into India with the VF6 , a compact electric SUV priced between ₹16.49 lakh and ₹18.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch is more than just a new product, backed by a Tamil Nadu assembly base and a promise of ecosystem roll-out, it signals the Vietnamese brand’s intent to carve a space in a market where credibility is often earned the hard way. The VF6 arrives with aggressive positioning, clearly targeted at those who want premium packaging at a relatively approachable price.

MG, meanwhile, already has its Windsor EV holding steady in the same segment. Introduced at ₹13.99 lakh for the base Excite and stretching up to ₹17.49 lakh for higher trims, the Windsor has built itself into a familiar nameplate in the Indian EV story. The recently launched Windsor EV Pro, starting at ₹17.24 lakh, pushes the envelope with a larger battery and extended range, strengthening MG’s proposition at the upper end of the price band.

Vinfast VF6 vs MG Windsor EV: Price

The VF6 comes to market at a sweet spot, placing itself firmly in the mid-range EV segment without being prohibitively expensive. Its three trims straddle the ₹16.49 lakh and ₹18 lakh mark, which is deliberate, VinFast wants to challenge not just MG but also newer entrants eyeing the ₹15–20 lakh EV space.

MG’s Windsor EV is spread wider. At ₹13.99 lakh, it undercuts the VF6 and appeals to a more budget-conscious buyer. But the higher Windsor trims overlap directly with the VF6, making the two natural rivals. The Pro variant, at ₹17.24 lakh onwards, is MG’s way of ensuring that it does not cede ground to the fresher competitor.

Vinfast VF6 vs MG Windsor EV: Specs

VinFast has armed the VF6 with a 59.6 kWh battery, translating to a claimed range of around 468 km. That figure alone makes it a talking point, considering how Indian EV buyers are still tuned into range anxiety. While the exact motor options for India have not been exhaustively detailed, global specifications suggest a healthy balance of performance suited to the segment.

MG’s Windsor EV plays a dual-battery strategy. Buyers can opt for the 38 kWh pack, good for a certified 332 km, or step up to the 52.9 kWh battery in the Windsor EV Pro, stretching the claimed range to 449 km. MG’s approach here is pragmatic—it gives buyers a choice, even if neither figure quite matches the VF6’s headline number.

Vinfast VF6 vs MG Windsor EV: Features and equipment

Where the VF6 attempts to lure attention is with its tech stack. Level 2 ADAS, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, head-up display, panoramic roof and flush door handles are pitched as modern conveniences. The company has also promised after-sales sweeteners, including limited-period free charging, warranties stretching up to ten years on the battery and seven years on the vehicle, and an expanding dealer-service network. For a newcomer brand, this reassurance is as important as the product itself.

MG’s Windsor EV, however, plays the role of the familiar choice. It offers connected car technology, an “infinity-view" panoramic roof, and on higher trims, its own ADAS suite. Six airbags and V2L capability give it an edge in practical usability. More importantly, MG leans on its established network of dealers and workshops, something VinFast is only beginning to build. In a market like India, that support often decides purchase decisions as much as the vehicle’s spec sheet.

