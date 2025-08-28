VinFast VF6 and VF7 SUVs to launch on September 6

VinFast has announced the launch dates of its VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs in India. The VinFast VF6 and VinFast VF7 will launch in the Indian market on September 6, 2025. The VF6 and VF7 were first showcased to the Indian audiences at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo held in Delhi at the start of the year. The Vietnamese carmaker pulled a lot of attention from the crowd at the event, making its first grand showcase.