VinFast enters fast lane ahead of India entry, from aftersales service collabs to hiring for plant

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Jul 2025, 08:04 am
VinFast India has been joining hands with educational institutions for hiring employees, while partnering with various after-sales service and charging network providers.

The VinFast VF7 and VF6 will be the first launches from the brand in India and are slated to arrive at customer homes by September this year
VinFast VF6
VinFast Auto India, the subsidiary of Vietnam-based electric vehicle giant, has entered the fast lane to be ready ahead of production commencement in the country. The auto OEM has taken the strategy to collaborate in various segments. While it is collaborating with various educational and training institutes for its plant workforce, the company is also joining hands with various after-sales service providers to build a strong after-sales servicing network.

VinFast join hands with educational and training institutes

VinFast has inducted 200 employees into its workforce at the company's upcoming manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu. This move comes ahead of the plan's expected operation commencement in Tuticorin. This facility is expected to become operational soon, as VinFast is aiming to launch its VF6 and VF7 EVs in India this year only.

PTI has reported that the recruitment of these 200 professionals follows a large-scale recruitment drive held in April, which witnessed the participation of 344 diploma students from the Tuticorin region. The report further claims that the auto OEM has adopted a collaborative workforce model by joining hands with local institutions to identify the candidates. The automaker claims to have set a target to generate employment of about 3,500 people over the next five years, with phased hiring aligned with the factory's growth.

As a key part of its recruitment drive, VinFast plans to follow a hybrid model in which 80 per cent of the plant workforce will comprise freshers or trainees from local communities where the manufacturing facility is located. The remaining 20 per cent of the plant workforce will be experienced candidates from leading auto manufacturers.

VinFast collaborates with myTVS and RoadGrid for after-sales service

VinFast Auto India has already announced two collaborations with different companies for after-sales service. A few days ago, it announced a strategic collaboration with automotive service provider myTVS. Under this collaboration, VinFast electric vehicle owners will be able to avail of after-sales service and charging infrastructure support from myTVS.

Also, recently, the auto company has entered into a service and infrastructure partnership with RoadGrid, an EV solutions provider operating across several Indian cities. Under the collaboration with RoadGrid, VinFast plans to establish 120 extended service workshops throughout India in association with RoadGrid and other third-party operators.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2025, 08:04 am IST
