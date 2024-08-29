Aston Martin Vantage V8 has been launched in India

Published Aug 29, 2024

The performance coupe comes at a starting price of 3.99 crore (ex-showroom)

Aston Martin is offering a plethora of customisation options for the Vantage V8

The supercar's deliveries will commence from fourth quarter of 2024

Built on an aluminium frame, the Vantage V8 comes with rear-wheel drive

It sports an all-new interior architecture and features the new infotainment system that is visible in Aston Martin DB12 also

It gets a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, ADAS suite, 360-degree surround view camera among others

The car runs on 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped with Michelin Pilot Sport S5 tyres

Powering the Aston Martin Vantage V8 is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with an 8-speed AT that churns 656 bhp power and 800 Nm torque

It can sprint to 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds at 325 kmph top speed
