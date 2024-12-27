Driving to Uttarakhand hills? Get ready for intensive checks of documents

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials in Uttarakhand to carry out strict checking campaigns to examine driving license and other vehicle-related documents of vehicles coming in from other states. The order has been issued in the aftermath of a bus accident in Bhimtal in which five persons lost their lives.
In order to ensure safer roads, especially in the hilly areas of the state, Dhami has asked relevant authorities to increase their vigil against traffic-related violations. News agency ANI reports that while local vehicles will also remain under the purview of the inspection, special focus would be on non-Uttarakhand registered vehicles. In recent weeks, tourist inflow to the hilly state has increased due to the winter holiday season and officials have been told to leave no stone unturned to ensure traffic rules are enforced strictly.
The recent bus accident in Bhimtal has prompted officials to increase their vigil in the state. Apart from the five who lost their lives, as many as 21 have been injured. The occupants inside the bus had to be airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh for urgent treatment. The roadways bus itself was moving from Pithoragarh to Haldwani and it is reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle 100-metre deep ditch in Bhimtal area of Nainital district.
Driving in the hills requires an extra degree of caution on the part of a driver, whether local or from other areas. It is important to be patient when driving or riding a two-wheeler, and always following the traffic rules.
Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.